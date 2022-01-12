NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Ben Simmons News

For the past few months, the Philadelphia 76ers have attempted to smooth out their relationship with disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

The latest report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski suggests that hasn’t worked out. According to Woj, Simmons’ agent met with the Sixers brass recently to discuss Simmons’ future with the team.

Unfortunately, it sounds like they weren’t able to come up with a solution.

“Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today,” Woj reported. “Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade.”

One reporter thinks it’s time for the Houston Rockets to ship John Wall to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons.

“A significant player, you say?” the reporter asked over a photo of Wall.

Philadelphia radio host Howard Eskin thinks the Sixers should just release Simmons.

“This Sixers Ben Simmons situation remains a total joke!” Eskin said. “If Sixers President/GM Daryl Morey had any guts he would just dump Simmons ass. Addition by subtraction. At least Simmons state if mind was good enough to get engaged.”

Philadelphia won’t be moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick without getting something in return. However, it doesn’t sound like a trade is going to happen any time soon.

Will Ben Simmons play elsewhere this season?