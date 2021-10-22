NBA World Reacts To What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia took a major step today.

According to multiple reports, the disgruntled point guard met with head coach Doc Rivers, team officials and his teammates in the locker room this morning to discuss his status with the team. During this meeting, Simmons explained that he’s not mentally prepared to take the court as a member of the Sixers.

Perhaps the most interesting question from these reports is how his Philly teammates reacted to this news.

Superstar center Joel Embiid, who has already publicly voiced his frustrations with Simmons, reportedly asked the All-Star point guard point blank why he wanted a trade.

Simmons reportedly responded by saying he’s “just not feeling like himself” mentally, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Sources say Joel Embiid today asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? Simmons responded that he isn't feeling mentally himself and needs time to get right.

Embiid reportedly responded to that answer with silence.

NBA fans from across the league took to Twitter to react to these reports.

The Simmons-bot is stuck on one answer for all questions.

"Why you want a trade?" Lmao

Simmons was kicked out of practice and suspended for one game after “conduct detrimental to the team” earlier this week. And now with this news, he will miss tonight’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets as well.

NBA fans and analysts have questioned about the validity of Simmons’ mental health struggles, but Charania reported that the 25 year old is seeking professional help in hopes of getting “back on track.”

Without Simmons, Embiid and the Sixers will take on the Nets tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.