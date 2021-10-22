The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid raising his arms during a Philadelphia 76ers game. He reportedly approves of Mike D'Antoni as potential next Sixers coach.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Embiid #21 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia took a major step today.

According to multiple reports, the disgruntled point guard met with head coach Doc Rivers, team officials and his teammates in the locker room this morning to discuss his status with the team. During this meeting, Simmons explained that he’s not mentally prepared to take the court as a member of the Sixers.

Perhaps the most interesting question from these reports is how his Philly teammates reacted to this news.

Superstar center Joel Embiid, who has already publicly voiced his frustrations with Simmons, reportedly asked the All-Star point guard point blank why he wanted a trade.

Simmons reportedly responded by saying he’s “just not feeling like himself” mentally, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Embiid reportedly responded to that answer with silence.

NBA fans from across the league took to Twitter to react to these reports.

Simmons was kicked out of practice and suspended for one game after “conduct detrimental to the team” earlier this week. And now with this news, he will miss tonight’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets as well.

NBA fans and analysts have questioned about the validity of Simmons’ mental health struggles, but Charania reported that the 25 year old is seeking professional help in hopes of getting “back on track.”

Without Simmons, Embiid and the Sixers will take on the Nets tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.