NBA World Surprised By Dwight Howard’s Free Agency Decision

Dwight Howard was expected by most to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of free agency. That’s not what happened, though.

The veteran NBA big man spent the 2019-20 season in Los Angeles as he won his first championship. The Lakers beat the Heat, 4-2, in the NBA Finals in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Howard was favored to return to the Lakers in free agency. When free agency began after 6 p.m. E.T. on Friday, Howard seemed to indicate that he was staying put. However, plans appear to have changed.

According to multiple reports, Howard is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Howard will serve as Joel Embiid’s backup in Philly.

This will be a pretty interesting dynamic.

Free agent Dwight Howard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

The NBA world is pretty surprised by Howard’s decision to leave Los Angeles. However, Lakers fans are mostly happy for his time with the team.

BREAKING: Dwight Howard will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. WOW. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 21, 2020

I love the idea of Sixers fans supporting Dwight Howard — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 21, 2020

Dwight Howard tweets he’s signing with the Lakers, deletes it, and then signs with the 76ers. Madness. Only Dwight. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 21, 2020

When Dwight Howard told LeBron he signing with the Sixers pic.twitter.com/jpgRdrUWAF — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 21, 2020

Howard is joining a Sixers team that has made several notable moves this offseason. Philadelphia’s new general manager, Daryl Morey, has already traded Al Horford and Josh Richardson.

The team remains linked to All-NBA point guard James Harden, though it remains to be seen if Houston is willing to trade him.

Harden would be reunited with Howard in Philadelphia if that trade happens. The two spent time on the Rockets together earlier in Howard’s career.