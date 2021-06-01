Philadelphia 76ers Announce Injury Update On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court in the nation’s capital on Monday with a chance to close out a first round sweep over the Washington Wizards. However, the top seed in the Eastern Conference will have to do so in the second half without MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

According to an announcement from the 76ers, Embiid will not return to Monday night’s Game 4 in Washington. His official diagnosis is right knee soreness.

Embiid went back to the visiting locker room late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall on a drive against Wizards center Robin Lopez with just under five minutes left in the period. The 76ers big man tried to give it another go but appeared to be laboring up and down the court.

He left the game with 36 seconds left on the first quarter clock and did not return. He ended his night with eight points and grabbed six rebounds in 11 minutes.

With Embiid not on the court, the Wizards saw an opportunity to compete with the much deeper Sixers team. Davis Bertans found his stroke from beyond the arc and poured in 15 first half points to lead all scorers. Robin Lopez, due mostly to his signature hook shot, added 14 points off the bench to help fill the void left by lackluster shooting starts from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

The 76ers will have their work cut out for them without Embiid on the floor for the remainder on Game 4. The dynamic, two-way big man has been the centerpiece for Philadelphia all year long.

According to the TNT broadcast, Doc Rivers plans to use Mike Scott and Dwight Howard to fill the void left by Embiid in the Sixers frontcourt.

Tune in to TNT to catch the second half of Game 4 between the Wizards and the 76ers.