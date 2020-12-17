Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Make Ben Simmons Available For Blockbuster Trade

Are the Philadelphia 76ers about to pull off one of the biggest trades in NBA history? If what we’re hearing about Ben Simmons is true, they might be ready to alter the balance of power in the NBA.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the 76ers have made the two-time All-Star guard available in packages for Houston Rockets star James Harden. Per the report, conversations between the two teams “aren’t fluid” right now.

Harden is believed to want out of Houston, and has been cryptic about his future with the team. Simmons, on the other hand, is believed to have a hard time working alongside fellow 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Meanwhile, the 76ers recently hired Daryl Morey to their front office. Morey served as the Rockets general manager from 2007 to 2020 and brought Harden to Houston.

Such a trade could conceivably alter the balance of power in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The 76ers will essentially be in win-now mode with a three-time NBA scoring champion. They hired Doc Rivers as their head coach in part to get the big personalities on the team under control.

As for the Rockets, they would have one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, a two-time All-Star who has only gotten better year-by-year. The team is expected to be in rebuilding mode this year despite reaching the Conference Semifinals last year.

Will the 76ers trade Ben Simmons for James Harden?