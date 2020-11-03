Sixers Reportedly Expected To Pursue Blockbuster NBA Trade

Daryl Morey is the new president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Houston Rockets executive will look to finally help Philly turn the corner to become true title contenders. Part of that plan may be to acquire former MVP James Harden for Morey’s old franchise.

Morey made the massive trade to acquire James Harden, then a burgeoning star on the Oklahoma City Thunder somewhat buried behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, ahead of the 2012 season. He quickly emerged as one of the league’s best players, and one of the most dangerous scorers in NBA history. Harden has been an All-Star every year since 2013, is now a six-time First-Team All-NBA player, and won the league MVP award in 2018.

Even with Morey and head coach Mike D’Antoni gone, the Houston Rockets are expected to try and contend. However, if they do decide to blow things up and start anew with Stephen Silas as head coach and Rafael Stone stepping into Morey’s role, Philadelphia may be interested in adding Harden.

“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden, the Rockets star who Daryl Morey has a history with,” NBA insider Shams Charania reports for Stadium. He says other teams are also expected to express interest.

That doesn’t mean James Harden is on the move. Charania says that right now, any offer will get an “emphatic ‘No'” from Houston.

“As of right now it’s an emphatic ‘No’ from the Rockets side. It’s really a non-starter for that organization. Daryl Morey, though, has a history of being active on the trade market, pursuing the different opportunities that may exist out there, and I wouldn’t expect it to be any different now that he’s in Philadelphia.”

In the event of a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, one has to imagine Houston would get Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid in return, likely Simmons. Morey and Embiid have already touched base, releasing a screengrab from a recent video call.

With Doc Rivers already in Philadelphia as head coach, the Sixer promise to be one of the most interesting teams in the NBA this coming season.

