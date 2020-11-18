Breaking: The Sixers Are Reportedly Trading Al Horford

The 2020 NBA Draft kicks off in just over two hours and several notable trade are reportedly in the works.

The latest of which would send an All-Star player from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are sending big man Al Horford to the Thunder.

Horford signed a four-year, $109 million deal before the 2019-20 season. In addition to taking on Horford’s massive contract, the Thunder will also receive a first and second-round pick in exchange for guard Danny Green.

Oklahoma City acquired Green just a few days ago from the Los Angeles Lakers. After not even stepping foot on the court for the Thunder, Green will have to pack his bags yet again.

The Sixers are trading Al Horford and a first-round and second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The Lakers shipped Green and the No. 28 pick in the 2020 draft to the Thunder for point guard Denis Schroder.

Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti isn’t afraid to be active at the trade deadline – or before the NBA draft. In recent years, he’s deal star players like Russell Westbrook and Paul George, netting the team an incredible amount of draft capital.

In just two days, Presti turned Dennis Schroder into two first round picks, a second rounder and veteran big man Al Horford. While some analysts suggest Horford might be washed, that’s still an incredible haul for the Thunder.

Look for Oklahoma City to remain active over the next few hours.