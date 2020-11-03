Sixers Fans Are Loving Daryl Morey’s Latest Tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the world last week when they hired Daryl Morey to run the organization’s basketball operations.

The 48-year-old executive signed a five-year deal with the team, while long-time Sixers player Elton Brand will remain the team’s general manager.

The good news for Philadelphia fans? Morey is already fitting in with his new team.

The former Rockets general manager tweeted out a photo on Monday night of a FaceTime call between him and Sixers center Joel Embiid.

On to bigger things pic.twitter.com/dhXWkRN0ht — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) November 2, 2020

Looks like he’s already right at home with his new organization.

Morey stepped down as the Rockets’ general manager following another disappointing exit in the 2020 NBA Bubble Playoffs. He’d been with the team since 2007 and was among the first to use an analytics-first approach to professional basketball.

But despite making Houston a long-time contender in the Western Conference alongside James Harden, Morey never brought the team to a NBA Finals.

Now with the Sixers, the 48-year-old faces a new challenge.

Home to both Embiid and 6-foot-10 point guard Ben Simmons, Philadelphia is among the Eastern Conference’s elite. Similar to Morey, the duo hasn’t been able to bring the team to the NBA Finals. The pair has faced criticism from all angles, particularly in regard to their clashing playing styles.

But the 76ers underwent a complete overhaul already this offseason. After a first round exit, the Sixers hired former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers to lead the team. Now, Morey joins an eclectic cast of characters and personalities in what’s sure to be an exciting season in Philadelphia.

While fans and media members have speculated that the new president of basketball operations might look to shake things up, it certainly seems like one of the 76ers star players is on board.

Only time will tell if everyone can stay happy.