Photos: Joel Embiid Is Wearing No. 24 Tonight For Kobe Bryant

We’ve had a couple of NBA players say they will no longer wear No. 8 in order to pay homage to Kobe Bryant. Tonight, Joel Embiid is wearing No. 24 to honor Bryant.

Embiid ditched his customary No. 21 to rock No. 24 for Philadelphia’s game against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Immediately following Bryant’s death on Sunday, Embiid tweeted that he started playing basketball after watching the Black Mamba in the 2010 NBA Finals.

In order to be able to wear No. 24, Embiid had to get permission from 76ers legend Bobby Jones, who wore it for the franchise in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Jones’ number is retired by the organization.

Thankfully, he gave his blessings to Embiid to bring No. 24 out of retirement.

Joel Embiid was approved to wear #24 tonight, in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/OPcWsEBSU2 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020

.@JoelEmbiid wearing #24 tonight in honor of Kobe Bryant. That number was retired by the Sixers for Bobby Jones. Embiid called Jones and asked if he could wear it tonight. Sixers and Jones easily and readily agreed. Very very cool. pic.twitter.com/fMcT9kAOjd — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) January 29, 2020

Props to Embiid for this decision. It’s great to see Kobe’s digits being worn by one of the top young players in the league.

Hopefully more players follow in Embiid’s footsteps.