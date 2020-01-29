Photos: Joel Embiid Is Wearing No. 24 Tonight For Kobe Bryant

The Spun

philadelphia 76ers star joel embiid during game 7TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

We’ve had a couple of NBA players say they will no longer wear No. 8 in order to pay homage to Kobe Bryant. Tonight, Joel Embiid is wearing No. 24 to honor Bryant.

Embiid ditched his customary No. 21 to rock No. 24 for Philadelphia’s game against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Immediately following Bryant’s death on Sunday, Embiid tweeted that he started playing basketball after watching the Black Mamba in the 2010 NBA Finals.

In order to be able to wear No. 24, Embiid had to get permission from 76ers legend Bobby Jones, who wore it for the franchise in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Jones’ number is retired by the organization.

Thankfully, he gave his blessings to Embiid to bring No. 24 out of retirement.

Props to Embiid for this decision. It’s great to see Kobe’s digits being worn by one of the top young players in the league.

Hopefully more players follow in Embiid’s footsteps.


