Report: Possible Trade Offer Surfaces For Ben Simmons

Earlier this week, Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have officially made Ben Simmons available in trade talks. After another dismal postseason, the former No. 1 pick may be on his way to a new team this offseason.

Suitors will come in bunches to court the 76ers for the 6-foot-11 point guard known for his defensive versatility and playmaking ability. Already an organization has emerged with a legitimate trade package that it may be willing to put on the table to acquire Simmons.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings would likely be willing to offer sharpshooter Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, and one or more future first-round picks to lift the 24-year-old point guard out of Philadelphia. The deal would send a playmaker, a big man with potential and assets to the 76ers, while Sacramento would receive a game-changing talent on defense.

Here’s more from Anderson on the Kings potential courtship of the 76ers and what it might take to get a deal done for Simmons:

“Sacramento would probably be willing to offer a package that includes Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and one or more future first-round draft picks. One league source recently told The Bee the Kings would have to send a minimum of three first-round picks to the 76ers in a trade constructed around Hield and Bagley. Another source said the 76ers wouldn’t be interested unless Fox or Haliburton were included in the trade, but Hield’s elite 3-point shooting and Bagley’s unrealized potential could be appealing if a better deal doesn’t materialize.”

Updated story: The Sacramento Bee has confirmed the Kings have expressed interest in 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, but De'Aaron Fox has not been discussed in any trade talks.https://t.co/fwOsbLioRV — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 14, 2021

Anderson also reported that the Kings remain adamant in not including emerging 23-year-old point guard De’Aaron Fox in any trade packages to the 76ers. It’s also believed that Sacramento would like to hold onto rookie sensation Tyrese Haliburton and plug Simmons into the frontcourt, where he can make a major difference to the team’s 30th-ranked defense.

After a poor showing in the playoffs, it’s unclear just how fall Simmons’ trade value dropped. The 24-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this past season and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, but his hesitancy on offense and lack of a jump-shot may cause teams to be wary.

Regardless of his struggles, Philadelphia will likely want an All-Star back in any deal involving Simmons, meaning that a Hield, Bagley and picks package probably won’t cut it.

The market for Simmons is just starting to expand, so time will tell if the the 76ers need to re-orient their expectations.