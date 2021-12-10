Potential Ben Simmons Trade Reportedly “Gaining Momentum”

The Spun

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics.

It’s been a while since we heard much of anything about a trade involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. But a new report suggests that one could be closer than we think.

According to ESPN NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, trade conversations involving Simmons are “gathering momentum” lately. Per the report there are multiple teams engaged right now.

Woj noted that there are two- and three-way deal structures being discussed. But the 76ers are determined to get a top 25 player out of any deal involving their three-time All-Star.

Simmons has not played at all this season due to a back injury. However, most people are certain that Simmons is simply holding out until the 76ers finally move him.

A divorce between Ben Simmons and the 76ers feels like it’s been a long time coming. Despite his stellar regular season play, the holes in his game have been a liability to the team on the biggest stage.

Nowhere were those flaws more exposed than in the 2021 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons set record lows for free throw percentage in a series that was decided by just a few points.

As a result, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has fallen out of favor with a lot of the fanbase. But not so much that they don’t still demand a huge return in a trade for him.

Will Ben Simmons be traded in the coming days? If so, where might he go?

