Report: 76ers Have “Refused” To Include 1 Player In Trade Talks

The Philadelphia 76ers seem eager to pull off a trade before Thursday’s deadline, but the front office has made it known that it won’t part ways with one particular player.

According to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News, the 76ers do not want to include Tyrese Maxey in any potential trade with the Nets.

“Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn,” Dumas reported on Wednesday. “Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden.”

Maxey is having a breakout season for the 76ers, averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Dumas isn’t the only person connected to this situation who mentioned Maxey as a potential trade piece. NBA insider Jordan Schultz said the Nets asked for the Kentucky product in their trade talks with the 76ers.

“Nets have asked Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade,” Schultz said. “Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter.”

The 76ers selected Maxey with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. So far, they’ve been pleased with his progress.

If the 76ers are unwilling to move Maxey at the deadline, they’ll have to consider other trade packages.