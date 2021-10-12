The Spun

Ben Simmons Has Reportedly Arrived In Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier: The ongoing Ben Simmons saga took another turn on Monday night. The former No. 1 overall pick is reportedly back in Philadelphia.

For the last several weeks, it was widely reported that Simmons would no longer suit up for the 76ers and wanted to be traded. However, when no teams met the Sixers’ asking price for the Australian standout, and Simmons began losing money by sitting out, the conversation began shifting.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have “progressed” toward a possible resolution that would facilitate Simmons’ return to Philly.

Now, Wojnarowski says the All-Star southpaw is back in Philadelphia, and has at least begun going through COVID-19 protocols to officially rejoin the team. There’s still a chance Simmons could be traded, but the Sixers appear to be hopeful that he’ll eventually play for them again.

Earlier today, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reiterated what he has said recently, that the team has wanted Simmons back “since day one.”

“Our position hasn’t changed at all,” Rivers said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

The Sixers are set to open up the regular season next Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. We’ll see what Simmons’ status is by that point.

Update: According to Woj, the Sixers didn’t even know Simmons was coming to Philly today until he just…showed up.

What a weird situation this has been and continues to be.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.