Ben Simmons Has Reportedly Arrived In Philadelphia

Earlier: The ongoing Ben Simmons saga took another turn on Monday night. The former No. 1 overall pick is reportedly back in Philadelphia.

For the last several weeks, it was widely reported that Simmons would no longer suit up for the 76ers and wanted to be traded. However, when no teams met the Sixers’ asking price for the Australian standout, and Simmons began losing money by sitting out, the conversation began shifting.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have “progressed” toward a possible resolution that would facilitate Simmons’ return to Philly.

Now, Wojnarowski says the All-Star southpaw is back in Philadelphia, and has at least begun going through COVID-19 protocols to officially rejoin the team. There’s still a chance Simmons could be traded, but the Sixers appear to be hopeful that he’ll eventually play for them again.

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

Sixers are hopeful to start moving toward the next steps of a return with Simmons, per sources. Organization wants him back on the court once he clears protocols, but that remains to be seen. https://t.co/4Zc3gUp50R — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

Earlier today, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reiterated what he has said recently, that the team has wanted Simmons back “since day one.”

“Our position hasn’t changed at all,” Rivers said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

The Sixers are set to open up the regular season next Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. We’ll see what Simmons’ status is by that point.

Update: According to Woj, the Sixers didn’t even know Simmons was coming to Philly today until he just…showed up.

Sources: Sixers were unaware Simmons was flying into Philadelphia today. The organization was in constant contact with agent Rich Paul, but Simmons simply showed up at arena to take his Covid test prior to Sixers-Nets tip — and that's when team officials knew he was in town. https://t.co/j3cGnC6mgG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

What a weird situation this has been and continues to be.