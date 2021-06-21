Report: Ben Simmons Sets Plan For His Offseason

Ben Simmons is the talk of the NBA world this week following the Sixers‘ disappointing playoff exit on Sunday.

Simmons turned in a disappointing performance against the Hawks in Game 7. He scored just five points and became a massive offensive liability in the fourth quarter. There are serious concerns surrounding his future with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s widely believed Philly will aim to trade Simmons this off-season, building around Joel Embiid in the process. We’ll have to wait and see how the Sixers handle what’s expected to be a turbulent few months.

Many NBA stars will spend this summer competing in the Tokyo Olympics, but not Simmons. He’s reportedly decided to forgego playing for Team Australia. He’ll instead focus on improving his basketball skills, per NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“Ben Simmons is doubtful to play for Australia in Tokyo Olympics, sources said,” Windhorst reported on Twitter. “Will spend offseason working on skill development. Aussies scheduled to begin training this week in L.A.” Ben Simmons is doubtful to play for Australia in Tokyo Olympics, sources said. Will spend offseason working on skill development. Aussies scheduled to begin training this week in L.A. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 21, 2021

Ben Simmons has to develop a jump shot if he’s going to become an elite No. 2 option. At this point in his career, though, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be able to do as much in just one off-season.

Simmons’ lack of offensive skill is a major problem. And he’ll never become a superstar unless he develops into a consistent scoring threat.

This may prove to be the most pivotal off-season of Simmons’ career. He may have played his last game as a Philadelphia 76er.