There’s Reportedly 1 Clear Favorite For The Sixers’ Job

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of filling their head coaching vacancy. According to reports, Mike D’Antoni is the front-runner.

Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer wrote today that it is essentially D’Antoni’s job to lose. D’Antoni and the Houston Rockets mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons following the franchise’s elimination from the NBA Playoffs earlier this summer.

According to Pompey, Sixers GM Elton Brand is a major supporter of D’Antoni’s and star center Joel Embiid has also signed off on the potential hire. The skilled seven-footer will reportedly have the freedom to play facing the basket in D’Antoni’s preferred five-out system.

Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.

Ever since D’Antoni’s name was first mentioned as a potential candidate in Philadelphia, there’s been some wondering about how the Sixers’ two stars, Embiid and Ben Simmons, would fit in D’Antoni’s system.

Even though Simmons is not a proficient outside shooter, he’d seemingly be a stronger fit for D’Antoni ‘s offense because of his passing and playmaking. However, Embiid seems to be excited about the possibilities of playing for the two-time NBA Coach of the Year.

D’Antoni has won 56 percent of his games as an NBA head coach in Denver, Phoenix, New York, Los Angeles and Houston. He’s led his teams to the postseason 10 times with three conference finals appearances.

If the likely partnership between D’Antoni and the Sixers falls through, the team could turn to Los Angeles Clippers assistant and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, who has an interview scheduled for this week.

[ Clutch Points ]