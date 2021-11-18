We’re already a month into the 2021-22 NBA season, and yet, there’s no end in sight to the Ben Simmons saga.

Before the regular season started, Simmons expressed his desire to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. He eventually returned to the 76ers in October, but was then suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

Once that issue was sorted out, Simmons informed the 76ers that he’s not mentally ready to play yet. His agent, Rich Paul, recently said the 76ers’ fines and the negative publicity shined on Simmons has furthered his mental health issues.

Sam Amick of The Athletic provided an update on Simmons’ situation in his latest report. While there’s no trade imminent at this time, Amick said 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has a list of players that he would swap Simmons for.

“As you may have heard by now, Portland’s Damian Lillard is not only on said list but somewhere near the top,” Amick wrote, via The Athletic. “Ditto for Brooklyn’s James Harden, the former Rocket with whom Morey tried unsuccessfully to reunite with in January and who, by the way, could come to Philly via sign-and-trade this summer if he decides to shock the basketball world and leave Kevin Durant behind. Also high on the list: Washington’s Bradley Beal. Those kinds of guys.”

According to one of Amick’s sources, there are approximately 30 players on Morey’s list. However, some of the trade targets on that list are unrealistic.

The NBA world will just have to patiently wait for a conclusion to this messy situation.