Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Joel Embiid

Historically, Shaquille O’Neal has been tough on Joel Embiid. Prior to Game 1 of the 76ers’ first-round series today, Shaq issued a challenge to the star big man.

On “Inside the NBA,” O’Neal said he was looking for Embiid to take over the game against the Washington Wizards from the opening tip. The four-time NBA champion set a goal for Embiid of 35 points, roughly nine per quarter.

“I want to see him dominate, because he’s playing for two things,” Shaq said, referring to Embiid wanting to win an NBA title and league MVP honors.

Recently, Shaq has been more complimentary toward Embiid, who is one of three finalists for the NBA MVP award along with Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic. In April, he called the seven-footer one of the top five players in the league.

"I want to see him dominate." –@SHAQ on what he expects from Embiid in Game 1. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PC34YnZqp7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2021

In 51 games this season, Embiid averaged a career-high 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

In the early going today against Washington, he’s a little behind the pace Shaq set for him. Embiid has two points and one rebound on 1-of-4 shooting in the first six minutes of the game.

You can catch Sixers-Wizards on TNT.