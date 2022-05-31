Sixers Announce Joel Embiid Underwent Surgery On Monday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to his three pointer during a 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

During this postseason, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered a plethora of injuries. On Monday, he underwent surgery to repair a few of them.

The 76ers announced that Embiid underwent surgery to repair his right thumb injury. He suffered a ligament tear in the first round of the playoffs.

Additionally, Embiid had a procedure done to repair an injury to his left index finger.

Despite undergoing surgery, Embiid is expected to be ready for training camp this fall.

Embiid is coming off an MVP-caliber season. He averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for Philadelphia.

Unfortunately for Embiid, he has been unable to accomplish his ultimate goal of winning a championship. The 76ers fell short to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As long as Embiid stays healthy, the 76ers should be considered a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.