Sixers Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Ben Simmons

The City of Brotherly Love collectively held its breath when Ben Simmons left yesterday’s game between the Sixers and Wizards. Fortunately for Philadelphia, his injury diagnosis is not too severe.

Simmons immediately left the court on Wednesday after throwing a lob to Al Horford. Shortly after he left the game, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Simmons’ MRI results were clean.

It took a little bit longer for the Sixers to officially announce Simmons’ injury, but we finally have the details. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star point guard suffered a subluxation of the left knee cap.

Philadelphia has Simmons currently listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Orlando. It’s unknown how much time he’ll miss since Simmons is still weighing his treatment options.

Ben Simmons suffered a subluxation of the left knee cap, Sixers say. He’s considering treatment options and currently out. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 6, 2020

The Sixers desperately need Simmons if they’re going to make a run in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Simmons is an exceptional ball-handler and does a great job of distributing the ball to his teammates. This season he’s averaging 16.4 points and 8.0 assists per game.

There are five seeding games remaining on Philadelphia’s schedule before the postseason begins. Brett Brown might want to rest Simmons until the opening round of the playoffs.

In the meantime, the pressure will be on Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson to shoulder the load for the Sixers. We’ll see how they perform without Simmons on Friday night against the Magic.