Sixers Are Reportedly Eyeing Possible Blockbuster NBA Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers could reportedly make a blockbuster trade if the Sixers land former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

Philadelphia is still in need of a head coach after firing Brett Brown last month. D’Antoni appears to be the leading candidate. The veteran coach has had plenty of success helping teams establish an identity and make playoff runs. D’Antoni and the Sixers could be the perfect fit.

But Philadelphia is interested in hiring D’Antoni for a much bigger reason than his coaching tactics. The Sixers believe if they hired D’Antoni, he could then persuade Rockets superstar James Harden to leave Houston for Philadelphia in a monster trade.

Of course, Philadelphia would most likely be forced to give up either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, including several key role players. But almost any trade would be worth it for Harden. First thing’s first, though – the Sixers need to make a coaching hire.

“I’m hearing one of the reasons along with coaching that Sixers have a lot of interest in Mike D’Antoni is feeling with some in organization that he could help lure James Harden to Philly,” said John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Any potential trade scenario involving James Harden to Philly seems a bit far-fetched. But it’s not all too crazy.

Houston itself is scrambling after losing D’Antoni. The Rockets may be looking to shake things up – but it’s unlikely they’d part ways with Harden before Russell Westbrook.

The Sixers may be getting ahead of themselves, though. Philadelphia’s still in need of a head coach.