Sixers Fans Are Calling For Coach Brett Brown To Be Fired

philadelphia 76ers head coach brett brown against torontoPHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 02: Head coach Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Toronto Raptors in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 116-95. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tonight is not a good night to be Brett Brown.

The Philadelphia 76ers head coach is facing extreme criticism on social media for his team’s performance. While most of the criticism goes a little too far, we can’t say that he isn’t deserving of it.

Philadelphia was blown out by Boston, 128-101, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round on Wednesday night. The Sixers now trail the Celtics, 2-0.

The Sixers have been without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, but Brown’s game plans have been skeptical, at best. It does not seem like All-NBA center Joel Embiid is being utilized to the best of his abilities.

Philadelphia fans are blaming Brown for that. Many Sixers fans are calling for Brown to be fired.

“Brett Brown has to go, this is so embarrassing i dont know why I even bother anymore,” Hoops Reference tweeted.

“Brett Brown needs to get fired after this season, he’s being outcoached by Stan Van Gundy and he’s commentating,” one fan added.

“Halftime report: Brett Brown should be fired. Elton Brand should also be fired. Sixers should amnesty Tobias Harris this offseason if they can. Everyone else should be traded except for Embiid, Thybulle, Shake, Simmons and idk Burks. Sixers down 8,” another fan said.

Unless the Sixers make a comeback in this series, it’s difficult to imagine Brown keeping his job. You could say the same about many members of Philadelphia’s front office.

Game 3 of the Boston-Philadelphia series is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. E.T.


