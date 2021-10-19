The Spun

Report: Sixers Have 1 Clear Demand In Ben Simmons Trade

76ers point guard Ben Simmons drives past Caris LeVert on his way to the basket.PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 145-123. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers may have reached their breaking point with Ben Simmons on Tuesday. Head coach Doc Rivers kicked the All-Star point guard out of practice after he refused to participate in a team drill.

Simmons has been suspended for the 76ers’ season opener due to conduct detrimental to the team. He has also been fined $1.4 million for his absence from preseason games.

As for Simmons’ future in the City of Brotherly Love, it sounds like the 76ers have some demands regarding any trade that features the former No. 1 overall pick.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers will only move Simmons for a player who’ll help keep them in championship contention.

“Sixers’ approach on a trade has remained steadfast: They won’t move Simmons for role players — only a player who’ll help keep them a championship contender,” Wojnarowski said. “That hasn’t changed. For now, no one should expect a speedy resolution on Simmons’ future in Philadelphia.”

Simmons currently has four years and $147 million remaining on his contract with the 76ers. Despite all their differences, the two sides are locked in together for the foreseeable future.

While the 76ers would love to get an impact player in return for Simmons, it’s possible that his trade value has seriously tanked over the past few months.

