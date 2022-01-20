Sixers Have Changed Their Asking Price For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to trade Ben Simmons, who has not played this season due to the ongoing impasse between himself and the team.

Over the last several months, it has been reported that the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons was steep, and they were only willing to part with him for a premier player in return. That approach might be changing, however.

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic this afternoon, Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said his team could afford to accept less of a haul for Simmons because of how well big man Joel Embiid is playing right now.

Embiid is averaging 28 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and is coming off a 50-point performance in a 123-110 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday nigh.

Morey says the Sixers have lowered their asking price for Simmons because of how great Joel Embiid has been playing. “Because Joel’s playing amazing… now we might be able to do it with a top-40 player who’s a great fit." — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) January 20, 2022

In the same conversation, Morey cautioned that there’s a chance Philly is unable to find a trade partner for Simmons before the February 10 deadline, which is three weeks away. Obviously, Morey will be working feverishly to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The 76ers have reportedly also discussed including forward Tobias Harris, who is under contract through 2023-24, in any potential Simmons deal.

Right now, Philadelphia is 26-18 on the season and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.