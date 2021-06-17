NBA World Reacts To The Sixers’ Massive Choke Job

The Spun

Joel Embiid raising his arms during a Philadelphia 76ers game. He reportedly approves of Mike D'Antoni as potential next Sixers coach.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Embiid #21 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers just had one of the worst in-game collapses in recent playoff history – and we’re less than 24 hours removed from the Milwaukee Bucks’ massive collapse against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia is now trailing Atlanta, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference second round series.

The Sixers held a massive lead against the Hawks in the second half of Wednesday night’s game. However, Philadelphia had a disastrous fourth quarter, allowing Atlanta to get back in the game – and ultimately pull away with a win.

Atlanta topped Philadelphia, 109-106, to win Game 5 and take a series lead.

NBA fans are roasting Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the rest of the Sixers for their major choke job in Game 5.

The Sixers will now have to avoid elimination on the road, as Game 6 will take place in Atlanta.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second round series will take place on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.

The winner of this series will move into the Eastern Conference Finals, where either the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks will be waiting.


