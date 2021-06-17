NBA World Reacts To The Sixers’ Massive Choke Job

The Philadelphia 76ers just had one of the worst in-game collapses in recent playoff history – and we’re less than 24 hours removed from the Milwaukee Bucks’ massive collapse against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia is now trailing Atlanta, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference second round series.

The Sixers held a massive lead against the Hawks in the second half of Wednesday night’s game. However, Philadelphia had a disastrous fourth quarter, allowing Atlanta to get back in the game – and ultimately pull away with a win.

Atlanta topped Philadelphia, 109-106, to win Game 5 and take a series lead.

NBA fans are roasting Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the rest of the Sixers for their major choke job in Game 5.

Trust the process. @PabloTorre pic.twitter.com/1P8Ga4GEBp — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 17, 2021

EMBIID MISSES BOTH FREE THROWS 😳 pic.twitter.com/RN7rhu6KW3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2021

A look at the Sixers tonight pic.twitter.com/rV6OGxWdOi — The Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) June 17, 2021

This is embarrassing for The Sixers. — MAL (@MAL___) June 17, 2021

What’s the word that’s worse than collapse? #Sixers — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 17, 2021

Classic case of a superior home team taking its foot off the gas, giving up a 48-21 run to end the game. But I'm sticking with the Sixers to get mad and get even in Games 6 and 7. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 17, 2021

Hawks secure the comeback win in Game 5 😱 The 76ers had a 97.5% chance to win this game with 4:23 remaining, according to ESPN Analytics. pic.twitter.com/RNZOZWjNZk — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2021

The Sixers will now have to avoid elimination on the road, as Game 6 will take place in Atlanta.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second round series will take place on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.

The winner of this series will move into the Eastern Conference Finals, where either the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks will be waiting.