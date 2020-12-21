Look: Daryl Morey Deletes Tweet About James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey played into the James Harden trade speculation on Sunday night.

According to some social media detectives, the former Houston Rockets GM tweeted – and later deleted – a message about Harden.

Harden reportedly wants out of Houston and Philadelphia is among the teams mentioned as a possible destination.

The Sixers, though, say they aren’t trading Ben Simmons.

Daryl Morey tryna tell us something? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wevj6hGwWz — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 21, 2020

The Sixers might be the favorite to land Harden if they’re willing to include Simmons in a trade package. However, Morey has said they’re unwilling to do that.

“We are not trading Ben Simmons,” Morey said, per Shams Charania. “He is an important part of our future.”

Of course, Morey would not be the first basketball executive to make a statement like that, only to trade the player. Earlier this month, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said he had no plans to trade John Wall. A couple of days later, Wall was traded to Houston for Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook.

The NBA’s 2020-21 regular season is scheduled to begin this week. The Sixers are playing the Wizards on Wednesday, while the Rockets will take on the Thunder the same night.