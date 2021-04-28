While the Philadelphia 76ers certainly have a lot to play for this season, it appears the front office is already thinking about how it can upgrade the roster for next season.

Before the trade deadline passed, the 76ers reportedly had interest in Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry. Well, apparently that interest hasn’t faded over the past month.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the 76ers “still plan on pursuing” a sign-and-trade for Lowry this offseason.

Philadelphia is limited in terms of financial flexibility since a lot of its money is committed to Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. Nonetheless, the front office is trying to find a way to add another impact player to the roster.

Lowry is making $30 million this season with the Raptors. If he’s looking for a similar contract in free agency, the 76ers will need to find a way to shed salary from their current roster just to be a player in the sweepstakes.

Though he’s getting up there in age, Lowry is still a very productive player at 35 years old. He’s averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Not only would Lowry give the 76ers another ball-handler, he’d give them a guard capable of taking that last-second shot in crunch time.