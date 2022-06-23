Sixers Reportedly Trying To Trade For Notable Guard

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 7: A general view of the Wells Fargo Center prior to Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoff between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers are busy right now, and not just with making final preparations for tonight's NBA Draft.

According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, the team is attempting to trade for Houston Rockets veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon. Philly is reportedly willing to part with defensive-minded wing Matisse Thybulle and is even trying to involve a third team, if necessary.

"The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle," Pompey reports. "But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say."

Rockets reported Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic also confirmed the legitimacy of the Houston/Philadelphia trade talks involving Gordon.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, Gordon has spent the last six seasons in Houston.

In 332 games with the Rockets, he is averaging 16.1 points per appearance while shooting 36.1% from three-point range. This past season, Gordon produced 13.4 points per game while connecting on 41.2% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets are still in rebuild mode, and Gordon is best served on a contender, moving him makes sense. Presumably, Houston will be looking for a first-round pick from somewhere in order to agree to a deal.

Stay tuned.