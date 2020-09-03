Sixers Reportedly Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be close to hiring a new head coach after recently firing Brett Brown.

Thursday started out with a bang, thanks to the Nets’ coaching hire. Brooklyn is bringing two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash as he will look to bring a championship to an organization equipped for such a task. With Nash heading to the Nets, one major assistant coach remains available for the taking.

Tyronn Lue, current Clippers’ assistant coach, is in talks with the Sixers about their head coach position. According to a report from Sixers insider Jon Johnson, Philadelphia is close to a deal with Lue.

The former Cavaliers head coach led Cleveland to the historic 3-1 NBA Finals comeback over the 73-win Golden State Warriors in 2016. Now, it appears he’ll be returning to the Eastern Conference to take over for the Nets.

Per source, Sixers are close to a deal with Tyronn Lue to be next HC. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) September 3, 2020

Tyronn Lue did a terrific job handling LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers a few years back. If he lands with the Sixers, he’ll now have to manage the drama surrounding Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia has been well-suited to make a deep run in the playoffs these past few years. But the team has consistently underachieved.

Lue has a championship pedigree, and could be the perfect coach to lead the Sixers to the promised land. It’s not a done deal just yet, but it certainly appears to be heading in that direction.