Stephen A. Smith Has Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers

Now that Daryl Morey is the new President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, people are expecting the team to be a lot more aggressive in its roster building. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that aggressiveness should lead the 76ers to make a blockbuster trade for an NBA megastar.

On Thursday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. proposed that Morey do whatever it takes to land James Harden, from Morey’s former Rockets team. To that end, he thinks Morey should do whatever it takes – including potentially trading All-Star Ben Simmons.

“I’m Daryl Morey, the first thing I’m trying to do is get James Harden to become a Philadelphia 76er,” Stephen A. declared. “Even if it means me trading Ben Simmons.”

It’s hard to know which side would really be on the winning end of a trade like that. But there’s definitely a strong case to be made that Harden and Simmons might need a change of scenery.

"I'm Daryl Morey, the first thing I'm trying to do is get James Harden to become a Philadelphia 76er. Even if it means me trading Ben Simmons." —@stephenasmith 👀 pic.twitter.com/xVnBHcBJ2Y — First Take (@FirstTake) October 29, 2020

The Rockets are essentially getting set for a new era now that Morey and head coach Mike D’Antoni are gone. Whether their replacements choose to go into total rebuild mode remains to be seen.

If they are though, trading James Harden two years removed from an MVP campaign and getting an All-Star like Ben Simmons as part of the deal could go a huge way towards reaching their goals.

As for Philadelphia, Simmons and fellow All-Star Joel Embiid have struggled to work together at times. While they’ve been good enough to get the 76ers to the playoffs, they’ve rarely made any noise in the postseason.

Should the Philadelphia 76ers take Stephen A. Smith’s advice and swing some sort of trade to bring James Harden into the fold? Should they offer Ben Simmons or even Embiid in order to get him?