The Philadelphia 76ers’ coaching search is heating up rather quickly. Two “prominent” coaching candidates have emerged as the Sixers seek to find their next head coach.

Per a report for ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, former Clippers coach Doc Rivers has emerged as a “serious” candidate for the Sixers’ position. Rivers was just recently let go by the Clippers’ organization in a stunning decision by owner Steve Ballmer following the Clippers’ 3-1 series collapse to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Less than a week after losing his job, Rivers is already on the verge of being hired. Though, it’s not a done deal just yet.

Former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is also in the mix for the Sixers’ gig, per Wojnarowski. For now, just Rivers and D’Antoni are involved in Philadelphia’s coaching search process.

After a productive Wednesday of talks with Sixers, Doc Rivers has emerged as a serious candidate in process to hire a new coach, sources tell ESPN. Rivers left town after meeting with ownership and GM Elton Brand. Mike D’Antoni remains other prominent candidate in search. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

It’d be stunning if the Sixers went with Mike D’Antoni as their next head coach. Not that D’Antoni isn’t a solid candidate – he’s one of the best coaches in the game. But his style and philosophy would essentially force the Sixers to rewrite their own script.

Doc Rivers, meanwhile, is a proven leader capable of corralling a team which includes the likes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Rivers’ experience would be a massive advantage for Philadelphia.

For now, Rivers appears to be the front-runner to land the Sixers’ coaching gig. D’Antoni isn’t too far behind, though.