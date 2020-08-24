The Sixers Reportedly Have 1 Main Coaching Target

The Brett Brown era for the Philadelphia 76ers is officially over, and the team is moving quickly to find a replacement.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers have their prime candidate in mind. Per the report, the 76ers’ plan will “focus” on Clippers assistant and former Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue.

However, the team will also reportedly try and gauge the interest of Villanova head coach Jay Wright. The two-time NCAA champion has been a fan favorite as a candidate for years now, even during Brett Brown’s best years.

But Lue is an interesting choice if only for his proven ability to bring big personalities together. The work he did with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers in his first year with the team resulted in an NBA title.

According to @wojespn, the Sixers’ plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, but they are also expected to gauge interest in Villanova’s Jay Wright. https://t.co/HdWT5tbOFk — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 24, 2020

In his first two-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland, Lue went 128-77 in the regular season and 41-20 in the playoffs. Led by LeBron James, the Cavs they won the 2016 NBA title and the next two Eastern Conference titles.

But upon LeBron’s departure in 2018, Lue and the Cavs fell back down to earth. Lue was fired after an 0-6 start in the 2018-19 season, leading him to reunite with Doc Rivers and the Clippers.

Ty Lue is no Jay Wright, and may be a tough sell to the 76ers fanbase. But if the 76ers are intent on giving Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and “The Process” one more chance, they can do a lot worse than Ty Lue.

Will Ty Lue be the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers?