Thursday Night Injury Update For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

Sixers star forward Joel Embiid had to leave the court during Thursday night’s game between Philly and Portland with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Early in the first quarter Embiid contested a shot by Trail Blazers forward Enes Kanter, but landed awkwardly on the way down. The big man appeared to be in immediate pain following the landing, grabbing his knee and grimacing in the process..

Embiid left the court under his own power, but there’s still obvious concern surrounding his health. He reportedly went to the locker room with the Sixers’ training staff.

Take a look at the play where Embiid appeared to suffer the injury below.

Joel Embiid walked off on his own but that right leg took some serious impact. pic.twitter.com/Tj5ai3syye — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) February 5, 2021

Update (8:35 p.m. ET):

Joel Embiid’s injury isn’t believed to be serious. The Sixers’ big man missed just four minutes of game action before reentering Thursday night’s Philly-Portland showdown.

Joel Embiid is back out by the court after doing something to his right knee earlier. Appeared he may have banged it on Enes Kanter, but hard to tell. Embiid left and returned under his own power – both good signs – and now he's in his customary seat alone near the hoop. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 5, 2021

Embiid hyperextended his right knee during the play shown above, per Sixers reporter Keith Pompey.

It was his right knee. https://t.co/cBkkbyeEXb — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 5, 2021

Breathe, Sixers fans. It appears Embiid’s injury is minor considering he took just a few minutes to get back into the action.

It’s a bit hard to fathom why head coach Doc Rivers would even risk sending Embiid back into the game. Clearly, the injury isn’t much of a setback. If it was, the Sixers wouldn’t be risking Embiid’s health at this point in the season with so many games left to be played.

Still, Embiid’s health will be something to monitor in coming days after he suffered what’s being reported as a hyperextended knee on Thursday.