For the second game in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to compete without Ben Simmons. Earlier today, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons is not mentally ready to play up to his expectations.

Simmons met with the 76ers’ medical professionals and head coach Doc Rivers to discuss where things currently stand.

It’s unclear at this time when Simmons will return to Philadelphia’s starting lineup. That being said, Sixers star forward Tobias Harris revealed on Twitter that he’s going to give Simmons all the space he needs during this time.

“And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time,” Harris said. “When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That’s it, that’s all.”

And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That's it, that's all. https://t.co/eardjmQbz8 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) October 22, 2021

This is the right approach to take to this situation, that’s for sure. It also shows that Harris is more than willing to take on a leadership role in Philly.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Simmons’ future with the 76ers, it would make no sense for Harris to put additional stress on what is already a sensitive situation.

Simmons still has four years remaining on his contract with the 76ers, which means this situation may linger for more than just one season.