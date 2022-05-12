Video: Danny Green Suffers Ugly-Looking Leg Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 06: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers makes a three pointer during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Earlier: Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green left tonight's Game 6 against the Miami Heat in the first quarter after suffering a nasty-looking leg injury.

Green was positioning himself for an offensive rebound when 76ers big man Joel Embiid lost control while attempting a shot. As Embiid fell, he crashed into Green.

Green's left leg bent underneath him at an awkward angle. He was unable to leave the floor under his own power.

If you're squeamish, you might not want to watch this.

We're still waiting for an update on Green, but hopefully whatever happened to him is not as bad as it looked.

In the meantime, the 76ers trail Miami 24-16 late in the first quarter. The Heat lead the series 3-2 and can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a victory.

You can catch the action on ESPN.

Update: Green has officially been ruled out for the rest of Game 6.