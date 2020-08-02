Sixers star big man Joel Embiid got into a heated confrontation with teammate Shake Milton during Philadelphia’s game against the Pacers on Saturday.

This isn’t the first time Embiid’s lost his temper. The Sixers standout infamously got tangled up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a game last October, leading to the two going at it and eventually taking their quarrel to the ground. Embiid and Towns were ejected from the contest as a result of their on-court actions.

Embiid didn’t fight his teammate on Saturday. But he did lose his cool after Milton made a couple of boneheaded plays against the Pacers.

During the game, Milton made a poor decision on defense leading to an easy score by the Pacers. Embiid voiced his frustration at Milton during the inbound pass as the guard dribbled the ball up the court before Indiana point guard TJ McConnell came away with an easy steal, ultimately leading to another Indiana basket. On the next offensive possession, Milton was called for an offensive foul.

Shake Milton is having a rough time so far. Another steal from McConnell in the back court gets Warren another three pic.twitter.com/90glIwy9xY — Kevin Rice #BLM (@TheKevinRice) August 1, 2020

Milton’s horrendous sequence led to a Philadelphia timeout. During the timeout, Embiid once again voiced his frustration at Milton, sparking a heated response from the 6-foot-5 guard. Milton had to be held back by a teammate while responding to Embiid.

Joel Embiid and Shake Milton exchange words during the timeout. 👀pic.twitter.com/DPS3qu7ERG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 1, 2020

This is what we’ve come to expect from this Sixers team. Whether it’s Embiid’s fault or not, he always seems to be involved.

Philadelphia desperately needs to figure things out or the Sixers could be looking at a first-round playoff exit in the post-season.