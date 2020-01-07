Video: Joel Embiid Just Suffered A Gross-Looking Finger Injury

Sixers’ star center Joel Embiid suffered a nasty-looking dislocated finger Monday night against the Thunder. Embiid left the game briefly after suffering the injury.

He was seen walking off the court with his ring-finger bent sideways in a way fingers aren’t supposed to bend.

It’d be wise to not watch the video below if you’re squeamish.

Embiid re-entered the game after dislocating his finger…badly. 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/u0Eg1a5IbD — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 7, 2020

Believe or not, Philadelphia’s star forward came back into the game moments later. Embiid spent a few minutes with the Sixers’ training staff, got his finger taped and reentered the game, business as usual.

This is a good sign from Embiid – a player whose effort has occasionally been questioned throughout his career. Plenty of players would head back to the locker room with this type of injury. Many would sit out the rest of the game. But Embiid certainly displayed some toughness Monday night.

The 76ers have high aspirations this season – Embiid plays a major role in trying to reach some lofty goals. Philadelphia is currently 23-14, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s not where the Sixers would like to be though.

Philadelphia is capable of being the conference’s No. 1 seed, not to mention one of the best teams in the NBA. If the 76ers can stay healthy, they’ll be tough out in the playoffs later this year.