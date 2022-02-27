Video: Joel Embiid Had Really Scary Fall On Sunday

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to make a run at an NBA title this postseason, they need Joel Embiid healthy and playing at an MVP-level.

Understandably, Philly fans held their collective breath for a brief moment during the first quarter of this afternoon’s game at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

Embiid, who is one of the top candidates for league MVP this season, was driving to his left along the baseline when he stepped on Evan Fournier’s foot, rolling his left ankle. As Embiid fell, his right knee buckled awkwardly underneath him.

Embiid’s scary fall. Didn’t stay down long though. Still in the game. pic.twitter.com/zEFnKU4IRN — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 27, 2022

After the play, Embiid grabbed at his right knee, sending Sixers fans at the Garden and watching at home into a momentary panic.

Fortunately, the 7-footer didn’t take too long to bounce back up and show he was okay, so it looks like Philadelphia averted disaster.

Embiid is not in the game now as he gets a breather early in the second quarter. In nine first quarter minutes, the big man produced 10 points and two rebounds.