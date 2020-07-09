Video: Joel Embiid Taking No Chances On Flight To NBA Bubble

Sixers star forward Joel Embiid isn’t taking any chances on his flight to the Orlando bubble.

NBA players are gearing up for the resumption of the 2019-20 regular-season. The NBA has been inactive since early March when Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Adam Silver subsequently suspended the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA will soon resume action in Orlando. While there’s still the risk players test positive for COVID-19, the league is implementing strict protocol to try and protect players.

Sixers forward Joel Embiid is taking matters into his own hands, though. Embiid wore a full hazmat-looking suit on his flight to Orlando on Thursday afternoon. Take a look at Embiid’s get-up in the video below.

Joel Embiid has arrived for his flight to the NBA Orlando campus. (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/sfAXzvmyTR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2020

Joel Embiid certainly isn’t taking any chances of getting the coronavirus. We wouldn’t expect anything different from Philadelphia’s big man.

The Sixers enter the Orlando bubble as the No. 6 seed out of the Eastern Conference. They’re safely in the playoff picture, so they shouldn’t have to worry about dominating down the stretch of the regular-season. There are plenty of doubts surrounding the team, though. The Sixers underwhelmed this season, to say the least.

But optimism is high regarding the Sixers entering the resumption of the 2019-20 regular-season. Philadelphia resumes its season on Aug. 1st against the Indiana Pacers. It looks like Embiid will be taking his hazmat-looking suit with him to Orlando.