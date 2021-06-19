Video Of Doc Rivers Went Viral During 76ers-Hawks Game

The second round of the playoffs has been fairly stressful for Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers due to his team’s inability to hold onto its leads. Fortunately, his players managed to take care of business on Friday night and force a Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia didn’t start Game 6 on the right foot, but Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and the rest of the crew came out with a strong sense of urgency in the second half.

Although the second half went as well as Rivers could’ve hoped, he did find himself on the wrong end of a pretty hilarious joke due to his bizarre gesture on the sidelines.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rivers had his hands on his head and looked somewhat unamused by the action on the court. Obviously that wasn’t the case, but that didn’t stop NBA fans from putting together their funniest jokes on social media.

Me waiting for my pizza pic.twitter.com/AiKZ25b6ts — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 19, 2021

Rivers might not seem amused in that video, however, he has to be happy with the result from Game 6.

During his postgame press conference, Rivers highlighted Harris’ performance as one of the main reasons why the 76ers were able to even the series.

“I thought the last two games, we’ve gotten back into that old, sluggish, hold the ball,” Rivers said, via Sixers Wire. “Tonight, it was quick. It was attacks downhill. That’s who he is.”

The 76ers will try to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.