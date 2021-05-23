Video: Shaq Calls Out Charles Barkley For Sleeping During 76ers-Wizards

Throughout their time together at TNT, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have enjoyed having fun at each other’s expense.

Usually, the back-and-forth revolves around Shaq ragging on Chuck for never winning an NBA title. Today, however, the Big Fella called out Barkley for falling asleep on the job.

At halftime of this afternoon’s Sixers-Wizards game, Barkley started giving his analysis of what happened in the first 24 minutes. In the middle of his commentary, Shaq cut him off.

O’Neal proceeded to call out Barkley for dozing off backstage during the first half. There was video to corroborate his story.

Shaq exposes Charles Barkley for trying to give analysis after falling asleep during first half of Sixers-Wizards game pic.twitter.com/e5Cwxxudc7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 23, 2021

The whole studio crew laughed at Barkley, who chalked his fatigue up to him having to shoot a commercial all day yesterday. Barkley then went on with his thoughts on the first half.

In that first half, the eighth-seeded Wizards hung right with Philly, taking a 62-61 lead into halftime. Right now, the Sixers lead by four late in the third quarter.

You can watch the rest of Sixers-Wizards on TNT. Hopefully Chuck stays up for all of the second half.