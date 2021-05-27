The Spun

76ers Arena Releases Statement On Russell Westbrook Incident

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 23, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ win over the Washington Wizards last night was overshadowed by one fan’s inexcusable actions during the fourth quarter. With the game out of reach and Russell Westbrook heading to the locker room to get his ankle checked out, a spectator dumped popcorn on the All-Star guard.

Following the loss to the 76ers on Wednesday night, Westbrook expressed his frustration with the way fans treat him on the road.

“To be completely honest, this s*** is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook said. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f*** they want to do — it’s just out of pocket,” Westbrook said. “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.”

Valerie Camillo, the president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, quickly denounced what took place in the 76ers’ arena last night.

“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center,” Camillo said in a statement. “We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena.”

This isn’t the first time that Westbrook has been treated poorly by opposing fans. A few years ago, he was dealing with hecklers in Utah.

Hopefully, NBA fans will stop behaving this way at future events.

As for Westbrook’s status for Game 3 of this series, that still appears to be up in the air.


