What Ben Simmons Reportedly Told 76ers In Meeting Today

Another day, another update on Ben Simmons‘ situation in Philadelphia. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star point guard met with the 76ers this Friday to discuss where things stand.

Simmons reportedly met with the 76ers’ medical professionals and head coach Doc Rivers. He told them he’s not mentally ready to play up to his standards right now.

“Ben Simmons met with Sixers’ medical professionals and coach Doc Rivers today and informed them that he’s not mentally ready to play to his expectations now, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowksi reported. “He also talked to his teammates today.”

This report lines up with what Shams Charania of The Athletic said on Thursday. At this point, it’s fair to question if Simmons will actually suit up for the 76ers in 2021.

The good news for Simmons and the 76ers is that they’re actually communicating. If they’re going to mend this relationship, they’ll need to be honest about where things stand on a day-to-day basis.

Besides, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey already made it clear he’s not just going to give away Simmons for nothing.

“Right now if we traded Ben Simmons like he wants, all we would get back is role players, and that would make no sense,” Morey said. “I would be prepared to strap in because it will take awhile. Simmons is a difference making player.”

Although the 76ers’ fan base wants this drama-filled saga to come to an end, it sounds like it could be a while before this story reaches its conclusion.