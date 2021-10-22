The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons on the court.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts towards Joel Embiid #21 during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting.

“Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the entire 76ers’ team inside the locker room after film session and shoot around,” Charania said. “He informed them he’s not mentally ready to play and he needs time.”

Charania added that All-Star center Joel Embiid had an important question to ask Simmons. He wants to know why Simmons requested a trade earlier this year.

“When Joel Embiid in the meeting asked Ben Simmons why he wants a trade, Simmons responded that mentally he is just not feeling like himself right now and needs to take some time away. I’m told that was met with no response back.”

Sixers forward Tobias Harris revealed how he’s handling this situation on social media. He said that he’s going to give Simmons the privacy he needs during this time.

“And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time,” Harris wrote. “When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That’s it, that’s all.”

Perhaps this time away from the court will actually fix Simmons’ relationship with the 76ers. For now, his playing career in Philadelphia is up in the air.

