Earlier this week, Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers “opened up conversations” on a potential trade involving Ben Simmons.

After a brutal close to the 2020-21 season, Simmons appears to be on his way out. Over the past few weeks, there have been plenty of trade rumors floating around.

However, fans weren’t privy to what the 76ers actually wanted in a potential Simmons trade. Until now, that is. On Thursday night, Charania revealed the 76ers are hoping to land at least an All-Star player in return.

“Sources tell me that the Sixers have opened up conversations on Ben Simmons and have engaged with teams that are interested,” Charania said. “From what I’ve been told, teams have noticed there is a high price threshold on Simmons right now. I had one source tell me that the Sixers want an All-Star caliber player back.”

It seems like a lot to ask for a player that just disappeared at the biggest moment of the playoffs. However, Simmons has shown he can be a great facilitator and a great defender at times.

If a team thinks it can get the most out of Simmons’ potential, they might take a chance on the former No. 1 overall pick.

Will the 76ers move on from Simmons?