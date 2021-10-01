Why Today Is An Important Day For Ben Simmons

Though it’s no secret he wants out, Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact, this Friday is a very important day for both the All-Star point guard and the franchise.

NBA insider Marc Stein pointed out that 25 percent of Simmons’ salary is due this Friday. That apparently comes out to $8.25 million.

Simmons will not show up to training camp since it’s being reported he intends to never play another game for the 76ers. However, his camp still expects him to receive 25 percent of his salary one way or another.

“Ben Simmons is due 25 percent of his salary ($8.25 million) today, but whether or not the Sixers issue the check on Day 5 of Ben’s holdout one source close to the process says Simmons’ camp believes it will ultimately get the money either way after a trade or separate resolution,” Stein tweeted.

This ongoing saga involving Simmons currently has no end in sight. If the 76ers can’t find a trade partner for the former No. 1 pick, he could decide to sit out the entire 2021-22 season.

“Ben Simmons is willing to sit as long as it takes to,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said. “When you talk to people close to Ben, I say, ”Okay, worst-case scenario it takes all year. Would he sit all year?” And the answer right now is: ‘Yes.’”

With four years and $147 million remaining on his contract, NBA teams will need to have a lot of faith in Simmons in order to considering trading for him.