Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly “Feared” Only 1 NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most feared players in NBA history, as he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game for his career.

Even though Chamberlain was a nightmare to defend for opposing teams, there was at least one player who never backed down from the challenge. That player was former Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld.

During a recent appearance on “The Knuckleheads” podcast, Julius Erving recalled the time that he attempted to dunk over Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes.

“I’m going in the lane, and that damn Wes Unseld was back there helping, and Elvin [Hayes],” Erving said, via ClutchPoints. “I knew Unseld would hurt you and not even blink. He would take the courage from the other players on your team because they wouldn’t even come out and come to your rescue. Might not even come pick you up because they gonna get hit by him too.”

After reliving that memory, Dr. J mentioned that Unseld was the only guy that Chamberlain was “scared of” in the NBA.

“So he was the only guy Wilt [Chamberlain] was scared of in the league, and I always heard that before I got over to the league,” Erving told Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

The fact that Chamberlain actually viewed Unseld as a threat speaks volumes about the Louisville legend’s skillset.

Hopefully, Dr. J shares even more stories about Chamberlain and other NBA legends in the near future.