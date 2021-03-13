Wizards Announcer’s Comment On Ben Simmons Is Going Viral

Washington Wizards announcer Justin Kutcher turned a lot of heads on Friday night with his comments about Philadelphia Sixers star Ben Simmons.

During the broadcast for the Sixers-Wizards game, Kutcher called Simmons one of the most overrated players in the NBA.

“I’ve said it before and I know I’ll take flak for it,” Kutcher said. “I think Ben Simmons is one of if not the most overrated player in the NBA. He’s got so much love and attention that people aren’t paying attention to what Tobias Harris is doing on the floor.”

Those remarks from Kutcher were greeted with harsh responses on social media, as ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins quickly dismissed the notion that Simmons is overrated.

“Did he just say that Ben Simmons is the most overrated player in the league? Shame on him,” Perkins tweeted. “This gotta be the most disturbing thing I’ve heard all year. He do realize that Simmons is the front runner for DPOY?”

Kutcher tried clarifying his statement on Twitter, but that just led to more backlash.

“Yep, I said that Ben Simmons is one of the most overrated players in the NBA, and I stand by it,” Kutcher wrote. “I didn’t say he was BAD, just not as good as everyone makes him out to be. GREAT defender, potential DPOY, but I think he’s made All League/All Star Teams based on hype. And..goodnight.”

Simmons isn’t an elite scorer by any means, but he’s proven to be a great facilitator and defender. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season.

While an argument could be made that Simmons hasn’t improved his offensive skillset, calling a perennial All-Star “overrated” will inevitably lead to a debate within the NBA community.