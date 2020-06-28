2 NBA Teams Don’t Have A Game On ABC/ESPN/TNT In Orlando

The NBA is set to return soon in Orlando. Twenty-two teams have qualified for the “bubble” at Disney World, including the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

Unfortunately for those two franchises, none of their remaining regular season games will be broadcast nationally on the big three networks. They’ve been shut out of the ABC/ESPN/TNT triumvarate.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer published the full eight-game schedule for all 22 teams, including tip times and television info. The Wizards and Suns are the only teams with no games on ABC, ESPN or TNT.

Not surprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers lead the way with seven of eight games on one of those three stations. The Boston Celtics are next with six, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans with five apiece.

Considering the Lakers, Bucks, Clippers and Celtics are four bona fide contenders, it’s not surprising that they are at the top of this list. There’s only one reason for the Pelicans to be on this list: Zion Williamson.

At 24-40 and 26-39 respectively, the Wizards and Suns were the last two teams to sneak into the bubble. Considering they are 5.5 and six games out of playoff spots, they’re kind of just along for the ride.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume on July 30.