Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals 'Expectation' For Suns, Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the offer sheet that Deandre Ayton received from the Indiana Pacers. Moments ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi revealed where things stand as of this moment.

The Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet with Ayton. That's actually a record-setting offer sheet.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Phoenix is expected to match the offer sheet that Indiana gave Ayton.

Additionally, Wojnarowski said the Suns haven't shown any interest in negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Pacers.

If the Suns match this offer sheet for Ayton, he won't be eligible for a trade until Jan. 15. It's also worth noting that he would get veto power on a trade for a full year.

While it seems like all the pressure is on the Suns right now, that's not entirely the case.

If the Pacers really want Ayton, they need to figure out a way to make this signing happen. That's because they wouldn’t be able to discuss a potential trade for the former No. 1 pick again until July 15, 2023 if the Suns match their offer sheet.

During the 2021-22 season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. It was an impressive year for the Arizona product.

Regardless of what happens over the next 48 hours, Ayton will be a very wealthy man starting next season.