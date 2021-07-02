Agents Reportedly “Fear” 1 NBA Team As Landing Spot For Chris Paul

Chris Paul is getting ready for his first-ever NBA Finals appearance with the Phoenix Suns, but he has the option to leave the team and become a free agent this offseason if he wants. While there will definitely be tons of suitors for his services if that happens, one has agents worried.

According to SNY NBA insider Ian Begley, several agents for point guards “fear” the New York Knicks as Paul’s destination. Begley noted that Knicks president Leon Rose was once Paul’s agent – and the two have a good relationship.

It’s no secret that the Knicks are likely to be of the most guard-needy teams in the NBA this offseason. They have a solid pair of forwards in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, but were immediately exposed at guard in their first playoff appearance in eight years.

The Knicks also boast plenty of money that they can toss Paul’s way if he intends on entering free agency. And coming off a 41-31 season, there’s probably never been a better time to join them.

Several agents with free agent point guards fear the Knicks as a possible landing spot for Chris Paul (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/r0zRvvdqJP pic.twitter.com/fL9tUtvM2X — SNY (@SNYtv) July 2, 2021

Chris Paul joined the Suns in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past November. Despite turning 36 midseason, he was in even better form this year than last.

Paul made his 11th All-Star appearance this season, starting 70 games and averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

Now he’s one of the leaders on a team that reached their first NBA Finals in over 25 years.

Whether he plays next year in Phoenix, New York or somewhere else entirely, he’s earned every penny he’s about to get.